Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Coronavirus situation in Russia relatively stable — sanitary watchdog

27 December 2022, 21:16
Coronavirus situation in Russia relatively stable — sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The coronavirus situation in Russia remains relatively stable and last week, the infection’s incidence decreased by 7%, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing told journalists following a teleconference on Tuesday, TASS reports.

«The COVID-19 epidemic situation remains rather stable. On Week 51 of 2022, slightly more than 47,000 cases of the disease were registered in Russia. The incidence rate decreased by 7% versus the previous week,» its statement said.

As of December 26, over 222,000 SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences obtained as a result of full-genome and partial sequencing have been uploaded to the VGARus database. Over the past two weeks, 25.3% of them have been identified as belonging to the BA.2 line of the Omicron strain while more than 66% of the samples studied belong to the BA.4/BA.5 lines. The Omicron XBB and BQ.1 subvariants have also been detected in Russia.


Related news
Russia records 5,197 daily COVID cases, 59 deaths — crisis center
President Tokayev tours State Russian Museum in St. Petersburg
Kazakh Head of State Tokayev greeted by Russian President Putin in St. Petersburg
Теги:
Read also
2022 was hottest year ever in Italy
Death toll rises to 57 as big freeze grips U.S.
Türkiye revises up recoverable gas reserves in Black Sea after latest discovery of 58 bcm
Russia records 5,197 daily COVID cases, 59 deaths — crisis center
Scandal-hit Japanese reconstruction minister dismissed in blow to Kishida
Philippines floods death toll climbs to 13
N Kazakhstan reports 47 COVID-19 cases over past two weeks
Use of solar energy grows in Brazil
News Partner
Popular
1 AIFC Tech Hub - a technical partner of Business Leadership Marathon in support of female entrepreneurs
2 Kazakhstan in Photographs exhibition opens in Cuba
3 December 27. Today's Birthdays
4 Over 2,500 treated for COVID in Kazakhstan
5 Snow and rain to batter south of Kazakhstan

News