Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

Coronavirus situation improving in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 December 2021, 09:44
Coronavirus situation improving in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Acting Healthcare Minister Zhandos Burkitbayev told the Government meeting about the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

He noted that for the past 2 weeks COVID-19 morbidity rates decreased by 31% the countrywide . Kazakhstan ranks 103 rd out of 208 countries in COVID-19 vaccination rates, and 2 nd among CIS states having vaccinated 44.5% of the country’s population.

984,079 coronavirus positive cases and 83,732 coronavirus negative cases were reported the countrywide. Over 96% have recovered. 18,852 are being treated.

He stressed that the country’s health situation is improving the countrywide. The situation is under control.

As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours 416 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Kazakhstan.


Coronavirus   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre