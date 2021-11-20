Coronavirus revaccination to kick off in Kostanay rgn

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM «Coronavirus revaccination will kick off in Kostanay region next week,» deputy head of the healthcare department Anzhela Beksultanova told a briefing.

As stated there, revaccination will begin on November 22. Health workers, teachers, people aged 60 and over and others eligible for revaccination will be administered the booster shots.

Besides, teens aged 12 -18, pregnant women and breastfeeding moms will also be vaccinated against coronavirus infection. 133,380 doses of Pfizer vaccine will be delivered to the region to vaccinate some 66,690 people. Two freezers to store vaccine between -40 and -86 degrees Celsius were also delivered. Two more will arrive soon.

As of today, 336,318 locals or 66.6% of population eligible for vaccination have already been vaccinated, while 313,642 or 62.1% fully completed the vaccination cycle.



