    Coronavirus reported in 400 schoolchildren in Mangistau rgn since academic year began

    24 February 2022, 20:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 400 schoolchildren have contracted the COVID-19 virus in Mangistau region since the beginning of the 2021/22 academic year, Gaziz Naduyev, head of the sanitary epidemiological control department of the region, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Gaziz Naduyev, there are 156 general secondary schools with a total of 166,659 schoolchildren in Mangistau region.

    «Of them, 162,080 schoolchildren are attending schools, and the rest are studying remotely. Out of those attending schools, 400 have contracted COVID-19, of whom 170 in the third term. 207 schoolchildren had symptoms and 193 had no symptoms. Of the 400 cases in schoolchildren, 186 were detected as a result of self-examinations, 43 during preventive examinations, 171 after they had come into contact with those infected,» said Naduyev.

    He added that three schoolchildren in boarding schools have contracted coronavirus in the region. In general, 150 classes with a total of 2,864 students have been put in quarantine since the beginning of the new academic year.

    In addition, 74 teachers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the academic year began in the region,

    Notably, 15 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Mangistau region over the past 24 hours. As of today, 32,546 people have been revaccinated against COVID-19 in the region.


