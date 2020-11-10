Coronavirus put global community to a tough test – President Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commended ‘productive’ Russia’s chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Kazinform reports.

While speaking at the SCO Summit on Tuesday, the Head of State expressed gratitude to Russia for its chairmanship of the SCO and to President Vladimir Putin for organization of the top-level meeting.

Although the coronavirus pandemic prevented the SCO leaders from meeting in person it didn’t belittle the importance of the SCO Summit, Tokayev said.

He went on to praise the productive and effective Russia’s chairmanship of the SCO with the full support of all member states and the Secretariat of the organization.

Tokayev added that the SCO continues to operate in a routine mode confirming its relevance and viability. The package of documents the heads of the SCO member states are to sign on Tuesday will work for the benefit of further strengthening of the SCO standing.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the SCO has become one of the most successful international organizations and is rightly considered an effective instrument in strengthening cooperation and trust in the space covering the quarter of the planet.

The Kazakh President also noted that the coronavirus infection has put the global community to a tough test bringing into sharp focus all flaws of international cooperation.

It is worth mentioning that the SCO Summit is held in a virtual format.