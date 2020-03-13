Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Coronavirus precautions: Health Minister urges Kazakhstanis to limit unnecessary contacts

    13 March 2020, 16:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov offered his advice to Kazakhstanis amid two confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, Kazinform reports.

    «My advice would be to cancel mass events and not to attend weddings and other mass gatherings… The best way is to isolate oneself. There are only two confirmed cases [of coronavirus] in the country. It is crucial to limit unnecessary contacts, especially among children. There is no need for special precautions. Ventilate the space you are staying in, check your temperature, and pay utmost attention to elders [who demonstrate symptoms],» Minister Birtanov said at the Friday press conference at the Central Communications Service.

    Meanwhile, kindergartens across Kazakhstan continue to function.

    «We’ve already made the decision to shut down school. However, the decision regarding the kindergartens has not been made. If the situation worsens, we will assume necessary measures,» he added.

    Earlier it was reported that two citizens of Kazakhstan who arrived from Germany tested positive for coronavirus. They have been isolated at a hospital in Almaty city.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Pneumonia in China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    2 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    3 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    4 Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
    5 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named