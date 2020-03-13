Coronavirus precautions: Health Minister urges Kazakhstanis to limit unnecessary contacts

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov offered his advice to Kazakhstanis amid two confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, Kazinform reports.

«My advice would be to cancel mass events and not to attend weddings and other mass gatherings… The best way is to isolate oneself. There are only two confirmed cases [of coronavirus] in the country. It is crucial to limit unnecessary contacts, especially among children. There is no need for special precautions. Ventilate the space you are staying in, check your temperature, and pay utmost attention to elders [who demonstrate symptoms],» Minister Birtanov said at the Friday press conference at the Central Communications Service.

Meanwhile, kindergartens across Kazakhstan continue to function.

«We’ve already made the decision to shut down school. However, the decision regarding the kindergartens has not been made. If the situation worsens, we will assume necessary measures,» he added.

Earlier it was reported that two citizens of Kazakhstan who arrived from Germany tested positive for coronavirus. They have been isolated at a hospital in Almaty city.