Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Pavlodar region

    Coronavirus: Pavlodar region confirms 21 new cases in the past day

    23 June 2020, 12:35

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - New cases of the COVID-19 virus have been reported among citizens of the cities of Pavlodar and Aksu and a resident of Dostyk village, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Intergovernmental Commission against the spread of COVID-19 said the virus had been identified in nine men born between 1945 and 1985 and 12 women born between 1959 and 2000. Of the new cases, 17 have been reported in Pavlodar city, three - in Aksu city, and one - in Dostyk village.

    According to the reports, three patients were examined as contacts before testing positive for the coronavirus infection. While, 18 have sought medical help after experiencing high temperature, sore throat, weakness, and coughs.

    As PCR-tests of all 21 patients gave positive results, they have been staying at infectious hospitals of Pavlodar city. All 21 are in satisfactory condition. Those who were in contact with them have already been identified.

    The latest statistics indicate the overall coronavirus cases have reached 521 in Pavlodar region.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Pavlodar region COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued