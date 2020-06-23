Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Pavlodar region

Coronavirus: Pavlodar region confirms 21 new cases in the past day

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
23 June 2020, 12:35
Coronavirus: Pavlodar region confirms 21 new cases in the past day

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - New cases of the COVID-19 virus have been reported among citizens of the cities of Pavlodar and Aksu and a resident of Dostyk village, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Intergovernmental Commission against the spread of COVID-19 said the virus had been identified in nine men born between 1945 and 1985 and 12 women born between 1959 and 2000. Of the new cases, 17 have been reported in Pavlodar city, three - in Aksu city, and one - in Dostyk village.

According to the reports, three patients were examined as contacts before testing positive for the coronavirus infection. While, 18 have sought medical help after experiencing high temperature, sore throat, weakness, and coughs.

As PCR-tests of all 21 patients gave positive results, they have been staying at infectious hospitals of Pavlodar city. All 21 are in satisfactory condition. Those who were in contact with them have already been identified.

The latest statistics indicate the overall coronavirus cases have reached 521 in Pavlodar region.


Coronavirus   Pavlodar region   COVID-19  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty