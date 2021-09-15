Coronavirus patients decreasing in Almaty hospitals

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The city healthcare department commented on coronavirus situation and vaccination efforts, Kazinform reports.

612 new coronavirus cases (local) were recorded in the city as of September 14, including 19 asymptotic. 387 were discharged from hospitals, 220 admitted. 2,891 are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals. 283 are in the ICU, while 50 are on life support.

6,409 are monitored by the telemedicine centre and mobile brigades.

6,238 have mild and moderate symptoms, 171 are asymptomatic.

Over the last 24 hours 2,928 people were given the 1 st dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 3,920 were fully vaccinated. As of September 14, some 916,874 locals were administered the 1 st jab, while 804,338 the 2 nd . 115,498 of them are people aged 60 and older.



