Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Coronavirus patients decrease to 4,800 in Almaty

    2 September 2021, 13:16

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Almaty city recorded 1,264 coronavirus cases (local), including 1,225 symptomatic and 39 asymptomatic as of September 1, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

    562 patients were discharged from hospitals, while 388 were admitted.

    4,873 are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals. 393 are in the ICU, 63 are on life support.

    9,788 patients are being monitored by the telemedicine centre.

    Over the last 24 hours, 3,710 locals were inoculated with the 1st jab of the vaccine against coronavirus, 7,760 got the 2nd.

    As of September 1, 875,165 people were administered the 1st shot, while 741,412 were fully vaccinated. 110,236 of them are people aged 60 and older.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays