Coronavirus patients decrease to 4,800 in Almaty

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 September 2021, 13:16
ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Almaty city recorded 1,264 coronavirus cases (local), including 1,225 symptomatic and 39 asymptomatic as of September 1, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

562 patients were discharged from hospitals, while 388 were admitted.

4,873 are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals. 393 are in the ICU, 63 are on life support.

9,788 patients are being monitored by the telemedicine centre.

Over the last 24 hours, 3,710 locals were inoculated with the 1st jab of the vaccine against coronavirus, 7,760 got the 2nd.

As of September 1, 875,165 people were administered the 1st shot, while 741,412 were fully vaccinated. 110,236 of them are people aged 60 and older.


