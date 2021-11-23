Go to the main site
    Coronavirus morbidity rate decreased by 2.4 times in Kazakhstan, Tsoi

    23 November 2021, 09:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi told the Government meeting about the country’s epidemiological situation, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Ministry, Kazakhstan and its 10 regions are in the COVID-19 ‘green zone’, while 4 regions are in the ‘yellow zone’. Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘red zone’. The reproductive number hit 0.93.

    Coronavirus incidence rate dropped by 2.4 times last month, the number of patients decreased by 1.4 times. 30% of infectious beds and 25% of ICU beds are occupied as of now.

    He also added that 258 mln coronavirus cases were recorded globally, 400,000 cases were reported daily. Coronavirus killed over 5.0 mln.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

