Coronavirus lockdowns may be lifted in Russia in late May-early June

9 May 2020, 16:25
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia may lift the coronavirus lockdowns in late May or early June, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Friday.

«We understand that these lockdowns, depending on the region and the situation, will be lifted either in late May or early June,» he said in an interview with the Vesti news program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

Commenting on the forecasts for the coronavirus situation, he said that the epidemic is expected to subside to sporadic cases by the end of this summer, TASS informs.

He stressed that the lifting of the coronavirus lockdowns will depend on how strictly people observe the self-isolation regime. «The highest point, i.e. when everybody observes the self-isolation regime is five. Today, the country’s average point is two,» he noted.

To date, a total of 187,859 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 26,608 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,723 fatalities nationwide.

Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation. Coronavirus lockdowns were imposed in all of Russia’s regions.


