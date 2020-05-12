Coronavirus lockdown eased in Ukraine

KYIV. KAZINFORM - Pursuant to the Government's decision, coronavirus lockdown is eased in Ukraine from Monday, May 11, Ukrinform reported. The work of some institutions and certain activities will be resumed under the observance of anti-epidemic measures.

In particular, the work of hair salons and beauty salons, dentists’, visiting parks, squares, recreation areas, forest parks, and coastal areas, playgrounds, and sports grounds will be allowed.

The Government has allowed the takeaway in cafes, restaurants, and bars and operation of their patios, operation of consumer service establishments, trade in non-food products in stores (including in shopping malls).

Museums, including open-air museums, historical and cultural reserves will be able to resume their activities (however, their management will decide whether they will receive visitors).

Training of national team athletes, the activities of lawyers, notaries, auditors, psychologists are also allowed. Mass media enterprises will also be able to resume operations.

Camera shooting, rehearsals in theaters, circuses, concert organizations, artistic groups (with up to 50 people or without spectators) are also allowed.

At the same time, restrictive measures – face mask regime, social distancing, regular disinfection, etc. – must be observed

The activity of food courts and entertainment zones in shopping malls, cinemas and theaters, subways, public transport without special passes, suburban, intercity, interregional transportation, scheduled railway, and air transport services remain prohibited.

Gyms, fitness centers, pre-school, secondary, and higher education establishments will remain closed.

Mass events, gatherings of more than two people outside (except for accompanying children), staying of children under 14 years of age in public places unaccompanied by adults is also banned.

One should wear a face mask or a respirator in public places and take an identity document when going outside.

It is banned to leave a place of self-isolation/observation unapproved.

As reported, on March 12, the Government introduced the quarantine in Ukraine to counteract the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus infection. In particular, trading establishments were closed except groceries, pharmacies, gas stations, and banks. The operation of subway in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro, municipal, intercity, and interregional road, rail, and air transport services were suspended.

The quarantine was extended until May 22 but restriction measures are eased from May 11.



