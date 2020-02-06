Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Coronavirus: Kazakhstan, Russia agree to remain in touch

    6 February 2020, 14:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today a telephone conversation was held between the Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yelzhan Birtanov, and the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Murashko, Kazinform reports referring to the official website of the Kazakh Ministry of Health.

    During the telephone conversation, Yelzhan Birtanov congratulated Mikhail Murashko on his appointment to the post and thanked for the assistance rendered in the fight against coronavirus infection and evacuation of Kazakhstani citizens from Wuhan.

    The parties agreed to maintain constant communication and exchange information through the Situation Center of the Kazakh Ministry of Health on the status of three Kazakhstanis who are under two-week quarantine restriction in Tyumen, Russia.

    It should be noted that the situation is under constant control of the Kazakh Ministry of Health.

    As Kazinform previously reported that on February 5 eight Kazakhstanis were evacuated from Wuhan to Russia and Uzbekistan.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan and Russia
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    3 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    4 Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    5 Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA