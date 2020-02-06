Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Coronavirus: Kazakhstan, Russia agree to remain in touch

Alzhanova Raushan
6 February 2020, 14:49
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today a telephone conversation was held between the Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yelzhan Birtanov, and the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Murashko, Kazinform reports referring to the official website of the Kazakh Ministry of Health.

During the telephone conversation, Yelzhan Birtanov congratulated Mikhail Murashko on his appointment to the post and thanked for the assistance rendered in the fight against coronavirus infection and evacuation of Kazakhstani citizens from Wuhan.

The parties agreed to maintain constant communication and exchange information through the Situation Center of the Kazakh Ministry of Health on the status of three Kazakhstanis who are under two-week quarantine restriction in Tyumen, Russia.

It should be noted that the situation is under constant control of the Kazakh Ministry of Health.

As Kazinform previously reported that on February 5 eight Kazakhstanis were evacuated from Wuhan to Russia and Uzbekistan.


