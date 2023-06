MILAN. KAZINFORM - Goldman Sachs said Wednesday Italy's GDP will fall 11.6% this year due to the coronavirus crisis, ANSA reports.

Italian growth will return to +7.9% next year, the merchant bank said. European GDP will fall 9% this year and rebound 7.8% next, it said.

France's forecasts are -7.4% and +6.4%, Germany's -89% and +8.5%, and Spain's -9.7% in 2020 and +8.5% in 2021.