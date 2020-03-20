Go to the main site
    Coronavirus: Italy passes China as deaths rise to 3,405

    20 March 2020, 09:01

    ROME. KAZINFORM - With 3,405 victims from the coronavirus, Italy has passed China, with a rise of 427 fatalities on Wednesday, Emergency Commissioner and Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli said Thursday.

    China's death toll is 3,245. The daily rise on Wednesday in Italy was 475.

    Borrelli said 33,190 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 4,480 more than Wednesday.
    That compares to daily rise of 2,648 yesterday.
    He said 4,440 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Italy, 415 more than Wednesday. The daily figure on Wednesday was 1,084. The total number of infected, including those who have died and those who have since recovered, has risen to 41,035.

    Source: ANSA

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Coronavirus Europe
