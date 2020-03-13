Coronavirus: Italy intensifies lockdown measures

ROME. KAZINFORM Even tougher lockdown measures kicked in in Italy on Thursday after Premier Giuseppe Conte announced late on Wednesday that all non-essential shops should close as part of the effort to contain the coronavirus, ANSA reported.

That means cafes, bars, restaurants, hairdressers and shops selling non-essentials like clothes all had their shutters down.

Pharmacies, supermarkets and stores selling food and other essential items, including hardware shops, were allowed to open.

Petrol stations, mechanics, news stands, tobacconists, plumbers can continue operating as well as public transport and banks.

