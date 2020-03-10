Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Coronavirus infects 8042, kills 291 in Iran

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
10 March 2020, 22:17
Coronavirus infects 8042, kills 291 in Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office said on Monday that 8,042 people have been infected with coronavirus and 291 people have lost their lives to potentially fatal virus, IRNA reports.

Kianoush Jahanpour said that 2,731 people have recovered and been dismissed from medical centers, which shows a great increase.

Jahanpour said that 881 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been discovered since Monday, adding that unfortunately since yesterday 54 infected people have died.

He added that Tehran still stands on top of the list of infections with 2,114 cases, followed by Mazandaran and Qom with 886 and 751 cases respectively.

He said there are some cases that do not need to be hospitalized but still need to be cared for. Special facilities have been allocated to these cases, which was welcomed by the representatives of the World Health Organization as well. These people will get back home after being completely clean of the virus.


Iran   Pneumonia in China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros