    Coronavirus infection claims more lives in Nur-Sultan

    26 June 2020, 11:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Seven people have died of the coronavirus infection in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, bringing the death toll to 147 across the country, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    Male patients born in 1961, 1941, 1959, 1946 and 1951 and female patients born in 1971 and 1958 passed away.

    In total, the novel virus has killed 147 people nationwide, including 45 people in Nur-Sultan city, 26 – in Almaty city, 13 – in Shymkent city, 13 – in Akmola region, 1 – in Aktobe region, 3 – in Atyrau region, 1 – in East Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Zhambyl region, 6 – in West Kazakhstan region, 10 – in Karaganda region, 3 – in Kostanay region, 2 - in Kyzylorda region, 2 – in Mangistau region, 13 – in Pavlodar region, and 8 – in Turkestan region.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan COVID-19
