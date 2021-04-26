Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Coronavirus incidence slightly decreased in Almaty region

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 April 2021, 13:18
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – As of April 26, Almaty region has registered 20,227 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 11,750 COVID-19 cases with symptoms, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department, in the past two weeks incidence rate in the region has slid from 1.4% to 1.2%.

In the past 24 hours Almaty region has added 220 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, including 177 COVID-19 cases with symptoms and 43 symptomless cases.

13,645 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in the region so far. 49 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the regional infectious facility in the past day.

As of April 26, Almaty region is in the ‘yellow zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

Almaty region   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
