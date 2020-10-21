Go to the main site
    Coronavirus in schoolchildren: above 1,400 contacts traced

    21 October 2020, 19:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry Aizhan Yesmagambetova told about the coronavirus cases among schoolchildren.

    «Since the beginning of the new school year, 250 coronavirus cases were detected among pupils. 105 of them studied at schools. 19 out of 1,426 contact persons were tested positive for COVID-19,» she told the briefing.

    145 children studying online also contracted the novel infection. 22 out of 348 contacts were also tested positive for coronavirus.

    According to her the morbidity rate the countrywide increased 1.2 times a week.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Education
