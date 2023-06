Coronavirus in Italy: Doctor death toll rises to 109

ROME. KAZINFORM - The death toll among Italy's doctors from the coronavirus rose to 109 Friday as another two physicians died, said the national federation of doctors' guilds FNOMCEO.

According to ANSA, t he latest COVID-19 casualties were Gianframnco D'Ambrosio, gynecologist and family doctor, and Gaetano Portale, a surgeon.