Coronavirus in Italy: Another two doctors die, toll up to 39

ROME. KAZINFORM - Another two Italian doctors died with the coronavirus Thursday bringing the death toll among medics in Italy to 39, ANSA reports.

They were assistance doctor Antonio Maghernino in Foggia and a retired doctor who had returned to the fray in Bergamo, Flavio Roncoli, the national federation of doctors' guilds FNOMCEO said.