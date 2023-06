Coronavirus: Governor of Kostanay rgn tests positive

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Governor of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov have tested positive for the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Mukhambetov's post on Instagram states his latest test for the COVID-19 has returned positive. He has been self-isolating and will work remotely.

The governor urged to observe safety measures as well as restrictions within the region.