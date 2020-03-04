Coronavirus: Gov’t closes schools, universities until mid March

ROME. KAZINFORM - The government has decided to close all of Italy's schools and universities from Thursday until the middle of March because of the coronavirus, sources said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

Schools are already closed in the northern regions worst hit by the emergency, Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna, as well as in Piedmont and Friuli Venezia Giulia and in the province of Savona, in Liguria, and Pesaro-Urbino, in Marche.

Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora, meanwhile said Wednesday that the government was likely to order that professional soccer matches and other big sporting events be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus emergency.