Coronavirus: First case in Sardinia

CAGLIARI. KAZINFORM - Sardinia has its first case of the coronavirus, the regional government said on Monday, ANSA reports.

It said a man in hospital in Cagliari had tested positive for the deadly virus. The regional authority said the man's family and the people he had had contact with are set to be put under surveillance, adding that there no one was in a situation to cause alarm.