    Coronavirus death toll reaches 33 in Iran

    15 April 2022, 21:39

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The coronavirus death toll in Iran has reached 33 during the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education reported on Friday, IRNA reports.

    The total number of the deaths was 140,777 after claiming lives of 33 in the country.

    According to reports, 1,994 new cases infected by the coronavirus were found over the past 24 hours, some 349 of whom have been hospitalized.

    So, 7,204,049 Iranians have totally been confirmed infected, some 6,938,480 of whom have either recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    Based on the Ministry’s report, 19 out of 31 Iranian provinces have had no casualties while the virus killed one in five provinces during the past 24 hours.

    Since its outbreak in December 2019, the coronavirus has killed over 6,200,000 across the world.

