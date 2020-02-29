Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Coronavirus death toll mounts to 43 in Iran

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
29 February 2020, 18:16
Coronavirus death toll mounts to 43 in Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Head of Iran's Health Ministry's public relations office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that 43 Iranians have succumbed to the lethal coronavirus which has contaminated the country.

He went on to say that 593 Iranian people have been affected by the virus so far, IRNA reports.

Public Relations Director of Health Ministry added: Rumors are being circulated in the foreign media, and what the Ministry of Health provides as definitive statistics is based on the latest laboratory findings. The only difference with the initial tests is that in some cases the initial test may be sufficient to trigger the disease and the necessary actions are initiated in the hospitals, but epidemiologically these statistics, when not conclusive with the final tests, serve as a case in point, It won't be official.

Iran has temporarily shut down schools, universities, and other education centers, and canceled all the public gatherings like concerts and sport events to help curb the disease.

A hospital gown factory in Isfahan has modified its model to produce the isolation gown needed for protection against coronavirus.

The head of the factory, Mohsen Shafei, told IRNA that the need for isolation gowns soared to combat coronavirus outbreak and he decided to modify the model of gowns to meet the needs of the country.

He said that they can produce more than 500 patient gowns, 300 surgery gowns, and 300 isolation covers for hospitals and emergency rooms, adding that the factory will triple products in a few days.

Coronavirus   World News   Pneumonia in China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President