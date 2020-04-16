Go to the main site
    Coronavirus death in Kostanay region under investigation

    16 April 2020, 13:57

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The first coronavirus death in Kostanay region will be investigated by healthcare experts, Kazinform reports.

    «The epidemiological investigation is underway. It takes a lot of time as we need to find all the people the victim has contacted,» said Oral Bekmagambetov, the head of the Products’ Quality and Security Control Department of Kostanay region.

    During the online briefing via Facebook, Mr. Bekmagambetov didn’t rule out the possibility that the victim might have contracted the virus in the region. Although, the chances are very high that the victim might have contracted it in the Kazakh capital.

    The first victim of the coronavirus infection in Kostanay region was born in 1945. It was the male resident of Zhitikary town.

    His family members claim that at first paramedics had refused to hospitalize the elderly man and precious time to cure him was lost.


