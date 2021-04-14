Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Coronavirus cases worldwide up 11% in past week

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
14 April 2021, 18:51
GENEVA. KAZINFORM More than 4.5 million novel coronavirus cases were registered worldwide in the past week, which is 11% more than during the previous seven-day period, the World Health Organization (WHO) said a weekly bulletin released in Geneva on Wednesday.

According to the organization, global COVID-19 case tally continues to grow for the seventh consecutive week, TASS reports.

On April 5-11, the global organization was informed about 4,550,837 new cases all over the world, and 76,773 5 deaths. As of April 11, a total of 135,057,587 cases and 2,919,932 COVID-related deaths were reported worldwide.

The most noticeable growth in cases was registered in Southeast Asia (up 63%) and Eastern Mediterranean (up 22%). At the same time, cases declined in Africa by 14% and in Europe by 4%. Mortality increased in Western Pacific (up 189%), Southeast Asia (47%), Eastern Mediterranean (19%) and Europe (7%) and declined in Africa (5%) and North and South America (2%).

In the past seven days, over 1.6 million people contracted the infection in Europe, over 26,000 patients died. The number of cases in North and South America increased by over 1.4 million in the reported period, while fatalities grew by 36,000. In Southeast Asia, doctors registered over 965,000 new cases of novel coronavirus, over 6,000 patients died.

India accounts for the majority of cases registered on April 5-11 (513,000 new cases), followed by the United States (over 468,000), Brazil (over 463,000), Turkey (over 353,000), France (over 265,000), Poland (over 136,000), Iran (over 128,000), Argentina (over 124,000), Germany (over 112,000), Ukraine (over 107,000), Italy (over 103,000), Colombia (over 76,000), Russia (over 60,000) and Peru (over 60,000).


