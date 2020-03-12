Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Coronavirus cases up by over 2,000, deaths in Italy reach 827

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
12 March 2020, 10:21
ROME. KAZINFORM Some 10,590 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, a rise of 2,076 on Tuesday, Civil Protection Chief and emergency commissioner Angelo Borrelli said Wednesday.

The number of deaths has risen to 827, 196 more than Tuesday, ANSA reports.

Some 1,045 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Italy, 41 more than Tuesday, he said. The total number of cases in Italy, including people who have died, those who have recovered and those who are currently infected, has climbed to 12,462.

Borrelli said the growth «is following the same trend as the last few days» and a factor in the big rise registered on Wednesday was that 600 of the new cases were actually from Tuesday but they were not available in time to be included in the data released yesterday.

Indeed, there were only 529 new cases on Tuesday with respect to Monday, a rise of 6.6%.

Wednesday's increase of 24.6% was in line with the previous rises.


World News   Pneumonia in China  
