Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    Coronavirus cases top 7.5 thou in Atyrau rgn

    9 August 2021, 14:25

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The number of COVID-19 cases has topped 7,500 in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 416 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region in the past 24 hours.

    Of the 416 daily infections, Atyrau city has seen 258. The Tengiz oilfield has added 60 fresh daily COVID-19 cases detected as a result of screenings.

    34 more cases have been reported in the region’s Zhylynoisk district, 11 in Inderisk district, 15 in Isatay district, 12 in Kyzylkugunsk district, 15 in Kurmangazinsk district, two in Makatsk district, and nine in Makhambet district.

    Atyrau region’s health office said 259 daily COVID-19 cases were with symptoms and 157 without symptoms. The region has posted 259 coronavirus recoveries over the past day.

    5,819 Atyrau region residents with COVID-19 are under out-patient treatment, 173 are being treated at the modular hospital, 179 at the second regional hospital, 105 at the phthisiopulmonary center, 108 at the cardiocenter, 107 at the railway hospital, 409 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, 130 at the regional hospital, 142 at the dormitories, and 323 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

    The region is in the «dark red zone» in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months