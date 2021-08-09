Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Coronavirus cases top 7.5 thou in Atyrau rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
9 August 2021, 14:25
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The number of COVID-19 cases has topped 7,500 in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 416 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region in the past 24 hours.

Of the 416 daily infections, Atyrau city has seen 258. The Tengiz oilfield has added 60 fresh daily COVID-19 cases detected as a result of screenings.

34 more cases have been reported in the region’s Zhylynoisk district, 11 in Inderisk district, 15 in Isatay district, 12 in Kyzylkugunsk district, 15 in Kurmangazinsk district, two in Makatsk district, and nine in Makhambet district.

Atyrau region’s health office said 259 daily COVID-19 cases were with symptoms and 157 without symptoms. The region has posted 259 coronavirus recoveries over the past day.

5,819 Atyrau region residents with COVID-19 are under out-patient treatment, 173 are being treated at the modular hospital, 179 at the second regional hospital, 105 at the phthisiopulmonary center, 108 at the cardiocenter, 107 at the railway hospital, 409 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, 130 at the regional hospital, 142 at the dormitories, and 323 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

The region is in the «dark red zone» in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.


