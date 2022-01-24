Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Coronavirus cases surging in Pavlodar region

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 January 2022, 14:05
PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 980 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Pavlodar region over the last 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

The most cases of 512 were reported in Pavlodar city, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

As of January 24, there were registered 64,347 coronavirus cases, including 10,484 asymptomatic. For the past week the number of cases increased more than fivefold. 5,375 cases were detected between January 17 and 24.

The sharp rise in coronavirus cases is associated with the circulation of the new Omicron strain which is highly contagious and resistant to antibodies of those recovered and vaccinated.

59,561 locals were boosted at large, 2,148 over the last 24 hours. 71.8% or 347,599 people were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccination of teens, pregnant women and nursing moms is underway. 6,712 were administered the 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine, while 3,930 completed the vaccination cycle.


