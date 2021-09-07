Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Coronavirus cases reducing sharply in Atyrau rgn

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 September 2021, 15:00
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau region reports a drastic decrease in coronavirus cases in Atyrau region. 67 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours against 650 cases reported daily in August, Kazinform reports.

According to the healthcare department, 41 out of 67 new cases were confirmed in Atyrau city. 35 have coronavirus symptoms.

548 patients recovered from COVID-19. As of today there are 5,645 people are being treated at home, 177 are staying in the modular hospital, 139 at regional hospital #2, 255 are in the Tengiz oilfield infectious diseases hospital, etc.

The region remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’.

As earlier reported, more than 201,000 people got the 1st dose of the vaccine against coronavirus across the region.


