Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Coronavirus cases reduce in Atyrau region

    29 March 2022, 07:51

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The number of coronavirus cases dropped to 34 in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

    The number of coronavirus cases dropped to 34 in Atyrau region. all of them are receiving at-home treatment. Over the past several days no coronavirus cases were recorded in the region. Two more people recovered. The last patient was discharged from the modular infectious diseases hospital.

    Last summer the number of coronavirus patients in Atyrau region exceeded 10,000. Infectious diseases hospital in all the districts of thr region also treated people for coronavirus.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Atyrau region Coronavirus
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months