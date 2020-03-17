Coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan reaches 8

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - According to recent data, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has reached eight, Kazinform has learnt from UzA.

As previously reported, on March 15, the laboratory of the Institute of Virology detected the coronavirus COVID-19 in Uzbekistan citizen, who returned from France. The infection was also detected in the son, daughter, the spouse and grandson of the woman. Coronavirus was also detected in a citizen of Uzbekistan, who arrived at 5:15 of March 15 by the flight HY274 from Istanbul.

According to the Ministry of Health, the coronavirus was also detected in a relative of the first patient.

In addition, a coronavirus was detected in Uzbekistan citizen who arrived from the UK to Uzbekistan on March 14 with Uzbekistan Airways flight from London to Tashkent.

According to the Ministry of Health, the list of people with whom the patients contacted has been compiled. Medical supervision over them has been established.