Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan reach 13

    18 March 2020, 14:11

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM According to the latest information, the coronavirus was found in a citizen who arrived from Istanbul and in the spouse of a man who arrived from London, UzA reports.

    According to the Ministry of Health, both were under strict medical supervision. To date, the number of people infected with coronavirus has reached 13 people. Now the patients are in satisfactory condition, doctors are carrying out treatment procedures in accordance with established standards.

    All measures are taken to prevent the spread of infection.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Uzbekistan Pneumonia in China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Italy, Uzbekistan establish ‘strategic partnership’
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims