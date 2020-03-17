Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan rise to 13

Alzhanova Raushan
17 March 2020, 09:35
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Three new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in the city of Almaty, Kazinform reports with the reference to the official website of the Health Ministry.

A 2-year old girl was diagnosed coronavirus in Almaty. According to Health Ministry, on March 13 she arrived from Berlin. She was placed in the children's infectious diseases hospital in Almaty.

The second case of infection was detected in a man born in 1966 who returned from Moscow on March 10. In addition, a man born in 1956 has tested positive for COVID-19. He returned to Almaty from Moscow.

To date, 13 cases of coronavirus infected patients are registered in Kazakhstan including 11 in Almaty and 2 in Nur-Sultan.


Kazakhstan   Pneumonia in China  
