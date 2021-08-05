Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    Coronavirus cases in Atyrau region hit 7,000

    5 August 2021, 14:53

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 7,000 coronavirus cases were detected in Atyrau region. The cases keep on growing in Zhylyoi district and Tengiz oilfield, Kazinform reports.

    For the past 24 hours 397 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the region, the healthcare department reports. 265 of them were registered in the city of Atyrau.

    257 more patients recovered from COVID-19 in the last day.

    As of today 5,292 people are receiving outpatient treatment, 198 staying in the modular hospital, 194 at regional hospital #2, 409 in district hospitals, 109 in the cardiac centre, 417 in the Tengiz oilfield hospital.

    As earlier reported, the region is in the high COVID-19 risk ‘dark red zone’.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Atyrau region Coronavirus Regions COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months