Coronavirus cases exceed 7,000 in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Coronavirus cases exceeded 7,000 in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

414 new cases were detected in the region last day. 262 of them were recorded in the city of Atyrau. 280 patients have clinical symptoms, while 134 are asymptomatic. 179 patients recovered for the past 24 hours.

6,788 people are treated at home, 165 are staying in the modular hospital, 55 in the regional hospital, 70 in the district hospitals, 15 in Tengiz oilfield hospital.

The region remains in the high COVID-19 risk 'red zone', the regional healthcare department reports.




