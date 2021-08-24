Go to the main site
    Coronavirus cases drop by 7% in Kazakhstan – Health Minister

    24 August 2021, 10:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi told about the COVID-19 situation in the country at today’s government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Addressing a government session, Tsoi said that more than 213 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered worldwide, with over 480 thousand being reported each day. The global COVID-19 death toll stands at 4.4 million. In four out of the six WHO areas increases in COVID-19 cases have been observed since the second decade of July. Over the past week, Azerbaijan has reported the most growth in cases – 63%, followed by Japan – 34%, and Israel – 33%.

    He added that three has been a 7% drop in COVID-19 cases in Kazkahstan.

    According to him, Kazakhstan is placed 101st out of 222 countries in the world for confirmed COVID-19 cases per 1 million people.

    «As of August 24, Kazakhstan has registered 747,851 COVID-19 cases with a positive result and 67,870 with a negative result. All the areas, except for Turkestan region, are in the «red zone,» said the minister.

    He went on to say that over the past two weeks the country has seen the gradual decrease of 10% in cases.

    Since August 1, the COVID-19 prevalence has dropped by 1.2fold from 1.11 to 0.93, he concluded.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

