Coronavirus cases doubled in Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM 215 people more were tested positive for COVID-19 in Aktobe that is 2.2 times more against the last week, Kazinform reports.

Between July 1 and 7 there were detected 417 coronavirus cases, 930 more cases during July 8-15.

215 fresh cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, 137 of them have symptoms of the disease.

Since July 9 the region is in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’.

Head of the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department Nursulu Berkimbayeva urges all to observe preventive measures and avoid crowded places. As stated there, the forthcoming Eid Al Adha will be held online.

«309 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 217 of them are in Aktobe. 31 are in the intensive care units, 5 are on life support. 55% of the COVID-19 beds and 38% of ICU beds are occupied as of today,» deputy head of the regional healthcare department said.

Some 400 doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 were delivered to the region. 191,000 locals were administered the 1st dose of the vaccine, 102,000 the 2nd. There are 4 mobile vaccination rooms in the region.



