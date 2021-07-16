Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases doubled in Aktobe

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 July 2021, 16:36
Coronavirus cases doubled in Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM 215 people more were tested positive for COVID-19 in Aktobe that is 2.2 times more against the last week, Kazinform reports.

Between July 1 and 7 there were detected 417 coronavirus cases, 930 more cases during July 8-15.

215 fresh cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, 137 of them have symptoms of the disease.

Since July 9 the region is in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’.

Head of the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department Nursulu Berkimbayeva urges all to observe preventive measures and avoid crowded places. As stated there, the forthcoming Eid Al Adha will be held online.

«309 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 217 of them are in Aktobe. 31 are in the intensive care units, 5 are on life support. 55% of the COVID-19 beds and 38% of ICU beds are occupied as of today,» deputy head of the regional healthcare department said.

Some 400 doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 were delivered to the region. 191,000 locals were administered the 1st dose of the vaccine, 102,000 the 2nd. There are 4 mobile vaccination rooms in the region.


Aktobe region   Coronavirus   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare   Sputnik V   Aktobe  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13