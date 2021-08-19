Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kostanay region

    Coronavirus cases decreasing in Kostanay region

    19 August 2021, 12:19

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kostanay regional information headquarters reported on the epidemiological situation in the region, Kazinform reports.

    264 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Kostanay region as of August 18. 230 of them have symptoms, while 34 are asymptomatic. The most cases were detected in Kostanay up to 73, 27 in Rudny.

    Since April 3 up to August 18 there were confirmed 25,500 coronavirus cases, 22,775 people recovered.

    Since February 1 some 281,175 people were administered the 1st dose of the vaccine against coronavirus, 219,589 the 2nd dose.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Kostanay region Regions COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued