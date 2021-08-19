Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Coronavirus cases decreasing in Kostanay region

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 August 2021, 12:19
KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kostanay regional information headquarters reported on the epidemiological situation in the region, Kazinform reports.

264 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Kostanay region as of August 18. 230 of them have symptoms, while 34 are asymptomatic. The most cases were detected in Kostanay up to 73, 27 in Rudny.

Since April 3 up to August 18 there were confirmed 25,500 coronavirus cases, 22,775 people recovered.

Since February 1 some 281,175 people were administered the 1st dose of the vaccine against coronavirus, 219,589 the 2nd dose.


