Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Coronavirus cases decreasing in Atyrau rgn

    6 September 2021, 16:32

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours, 120 more people were tested positive for coronavirus in Atyrau region, while 601 recovered, Kazinform reports.

    80 out of 120 were detected in the city of Atyrau, the healthcare department reports.

    62 of them have developed coronavirus symptoms. 6,083 are being treated for coronavirus at home. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals decreased from 2,000 to 1,000. As of now there are 175 staying in the modular hospitals, 140 at regional hospital #2, 214 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, 214 in the Tengiz oilfield hospital, and other hospitals.

    As of today, the region remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Atyrau region Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months